Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / ‘Widespread destruction:’ Wisconsin assists storm-ravaged Iowa

‘Widespread destruction:’ Wisconsin assists storm-ravaged Iowa

By: Nate Beck August 19, 2020 4:08 pm

Tiffany Engelhart's SUV was packed floor-to-ceiling. Inside, she carried her two sons, 13 and 6, along with enough electrical components to provide 50 homes with power after a rare and devastating storm called a derecho ripped through Iowa on Aug. 10, causing billions in damage. Engelhart, whose partner, along with his brother, own Engelhart Electric of Madison, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo