VanderBloemen Group names Willden as chief operating officer

Marc Willden has assumed the role of chief operating officer for The VanderBloemen Group.

Willden is a business leader from Cedarburg with more than 25 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering and Management Science from Northwestern University and an MBA in Finance, Operations Management and International Business from The Kellogg School of Management. It was during two years serving as a missionary in Tokyo, Japan, that Willden learned to speak and write fluent Japanese.

Not long after, he began working for The Sanwa Bank in Tokyo, where he was involved in mergers and acquisitions transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In 1994, Willden founded Matrix Packaging Machinery Inc. It was here that he successfully transformed a startup into a multi-million-dollar business that became an industry leader.

By 2011, Willden was able to transition the privately held company to the Flexible Packaging Group of Pro Mach Inc., where he grew revenues by 50% and tripled profitability.

The firm is excited to draw on his talents to grow The VanderBloemen Group of companies, which have offices in Fond du Lac, Mayville, Juneau, Greenfield, Waukesha and Mequon, as well as Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

For over 30 years, The VanderBloemen Group are CPAs who are experts in the construction and manufacturing industry. As a combined firm with a new location opening in Cedarburg, it will soon provide a range of financial services all under one roof.