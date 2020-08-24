Waukesha County launches Land Information Systems Hub

Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use has launched its Land Resources Division’s new Land Information Systems Hub.

The hub allows access to various mapping applications, databases and other county information online. The hub will assist residents and businesses with planning, research, site selections, spatial analysis and land records.

The Land Information Systems Hub features a collection of map-related applications built using ArcGIS Online that allow users the ability to explore and acquire GIS data. Some of these focused applications include road construction projects, home building resources, real estate purchasing and environmental conservation volunteer opportunities.

Several of the applications link to other internal county systems and databases to enable easier access to information and data. There are also story maps and dashboards describing various county projects, as well as an interactive map with links to surrounding county GIS systems.

The hub will be updated as new applications are created, so users are encouraged to visit often. It can be accessed at https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/lis.