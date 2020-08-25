Quantcast
River Hills to buy land for senior housing to end lawsuit

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 25, 2020 3:40 pm

The Milwaukee suburb River Hills plans to buy 55 acres of land once meant for a senior-housing complex and use it in the settlement of a lawsuit accusing village officials of flouting state and federal housing law.

