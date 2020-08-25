WisDOT wins America’s Transportation Award for Highway 116 project

Four midwestern states, including Wisconsin, have received 2020 America’s Transportation Awards for projects that improved the quality of life in their communities.

The awards were presented by Craig Thompson, president of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials and Wisconsin Department of Transportation secretary-elect.

WisDOT received a Quality of Life/Community Development award for its rebuilding WIS 116 bridge in the village of Winneconne. The new bridge is better able to accommodate vehicles, bicyclists, pedestrians and snowmobiles while also providing adequate (and easier) passage for boat traffic underneath, minimizing the impact to the travelers on the bridge.

Leaving the existing bridge intact during construction removed the need for a 25-mile detour for local drivers and commerce.

America’s Transportation Awards are conferred annually by the American Automobile Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officers. The awards recognize the projects and programs that make their communities better places to live, work and play. The awards focus on getting more out of the existing system; implementing new technologies and innovations; and projects that improve overall quality of life and enhance community development.