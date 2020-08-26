Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Oak Creek pet food maker Stella & Chewy’s to nearly double headquarters, and add 100 jobs, under new proposal

Oak Creek pet food maker Stella & Chewy’s to nearly double headquarters, and add 100 jobs, under new proposal

By: USA Today Network August 26, 2020 3:39 pm

A proposal to nearly double the size of the natural-pet-food maker Stella & Chewy's headquarters in Oak Creek and add 100 employees, has received city Plan Commission approval.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo