Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: Westside Elementary and Meyer Middle schools in River Falls

BUILDING BLOCKS: Westside Elementary and Meyer Middle schools in River Falls

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires August 27, 2020 1:10 pm

The schools were paid for using a $46 million bond referendum approved by voters in April 2018. Other projects paid for through the same referendum include a $9.1 million River Falls Montessori Elementary, the remodeling of River Falls High School and additions to Greenwood Elementary and Rocky Branch Elementary schools.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo