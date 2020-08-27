Mid-America transportation agencies share diversity strategies

The member agencies of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Agencies have voted to establish a standing Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The committee, which will be chaired by Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, will facilitate information and strategy sharing among member states on issues of diversity and inclusion.

Transportation agencies can have a positive impact on building a more diverse and inclusive society in a number of ways, according to Craig Thompson, MAASTO president and secretary-elect of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.”

Anderson Kelliher said that the committee will facilitate member agencies learning from one another on diversity issues, just as they do about other shared transportation challenges.

MAASTO’s mission is to foster the development, operation, and maintenance of an integrated and balanced transportation system that adequately serves the transportation needs of its member states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. It is affiliated with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officers (AASHTO). To learn more about MAASTO, visit http://www.maasto.net/.