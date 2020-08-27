Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Engelke sets example for other women in the trades

ON THE LEVEL: Engelke sets example for other women in the trades

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com August 27, 2020 11:34 am

When Kilah Engelke entered the trades as a laborer a little more than two decades ago, it was a rare occasion when she would encounter another woman on a construction site.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo