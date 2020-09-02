Quantcast
Milwaukee Public Museum, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum have tentative plan to move together to a new site

September 2, 2020

The Milwaukee Public Museum and Betty Brinn Children's Museum have tentative plans to move to a new site. The public museum in 2018 released two design concepts for its proposed new building, including one on downtown's lakefront.

