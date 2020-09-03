Zvi re-joins CBRE in Milwaukee office

CBRE has announced that Yoni Zvi has rejoined the firm as senior vice president within its Milwaukee office.

Zvi, who was previously with CBRE from 2000 to 2011, will specialize in retail tenant and landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, new development and real estate consulting alongside Peter Glaser within the greater Milwaukee area. Collectively, the team has more than 45 years of combined commercial real estate experience.

Zvi joins CBRE from EDG 18 Commercial Real Estate, a Milwaukee-based company that he formed, where he was responsible for the acquisition, development, management, leasing and disposition of retail real estate since 2011. Zvi is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Wisconsin Realtors Association, the National Association of Realtors and the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin.