Construction Business Group welcomes 2 new board members

Construction Business Group has announced the addition of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council and their signatory contractors to its organization.

Bliss Nicholson, CEO of The Bruce Co.; and John Schmitt, president and business manager of Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, joined CBG’s Board of Trustees. In doing so, they pledged to promote accountability and protect the construction industry in Wisconsin.

CBG pursues its mission of accountability through several avenues, including investigating public and private construction projects for compliance with federal, state and local regulations.