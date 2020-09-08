Bell Bank hires Mattis Sarver to lead community development efforts

Bell Bank, which has locations in Minnesota, has hired Katie Mattis Sarver, a former two-time Executive of the Year for Major League Soccer-Corporate Partnerships, as community development officer serving Bell’s major markets nationwide.

In this new position, Mattis Sarver will work closely with Bell’s executive leadership, community outreach task forces and community leaders to help guide the bank in assisting neighborhoods, minority-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations in communities historically underserved by financial institutions.

Bell Bank’s community development officer and outreach task forces (primarily in the Fargo, Minneapolis and Phoenix markets) will work with business owners, minority-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations and civic leaders. Mattis Sarver and Bell’s task force members will seek relationships with local leaders to understand their challenges and help guide how Bell and its workforce can play a role through business development, capital investments, philanthropic gifts and other efforts including specialized lending programs, programs to increase business and individual bankability, and support of minority home ownership.

Mattis Sarver is a graduate of Hamline University in St. Paul.