Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Pandemic cost WisDOT $100M through June 30, state figures show

Pandemic cost WisDOT $100M through June 30, state figures show

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 8, 2020 4:51 pm

The coronavirus pandemic cost Wisconsin's transportation fund nearly $100 million through late June, a blow that's worse than agency officials had initially thought.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo