Carpenters, operators, laborers unions back Steil’s re-election bid

A trio of construction trades unions on Tuesday endorsed Rep. Brian Steil in his re-election bid for Congress.

During a press conference in Mount Pleasant, the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council endorsed Steil’s re-election to a second term. Steil holds the seat of former House Speaker Paul Ryan and is running against the Democrat Roger Polack in the November election.

Tuesday’s endorsement makes Steil one of 42 congressional Republicans to earn the support of construction unions.

“Steil has been a champion for Wisconsin’s skilled labor force by fighting for the issues that matter most to our members,” said Andrew Disch, political director of the carpenters, in a statement. “His support of our industry has positively impacted our workers and their families, and we are excited to see his continued advocacy in his next term.”