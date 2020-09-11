Standard Electric relocates Sheboygan location

Standard Electric Supply Co. has announced the relocation of its Sheboygan facility.

The new office and modification center will be at 4341 Tower Drive in Sheboygan and provides Standard Electric with more warehouse space to service its growing business in the Sheboygan area.

This year’s relocation in Sheboygan trails Standard Electric’s hundredth anniversary in 2019, marking its next big move in a new century of the company’s future.

Standard Electric is a fourth generation, family-owned company founded in 1919 and is based in Milwaukee. Standard Electric is a distributor of electrical and automation products that has 17 locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, employing nearly 200 associates. Its 2019 sales totaled over $100 million.