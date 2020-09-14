IT training company marks 8th anniversary

Milwaukee-based and certified women-owned business Excel & Flourish is marking its eighth anniversary.

Excel & Flourish is an IT training company that delivers rapid systems adoption, with Microsoft and Google productivity suites, and essential IT systems for high performing organizations, HR, IT, Finance, and sales teams to make better business decisions.

Jennifer Buchholz, owner and chief trainer at Excel & Flourish, said, “I love making the complex simple. So many people are overwhelmed with technology and feel inadequate — by making training fun, they engage in the learning and get confidence to try new things. And that’s a win for them and the organization.”

For more information, contact Buchholz at (414) 209-5432 or jennifer@excelandflourish.com.