Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Real Estate / Business park in works for UWM’s Innovation Campus

Business park in works for UWM’s Innovation Campus

By: USA Today Network September 14, 2020 12:32 pm

A plan to develop University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee research buildings in Wauwatosa would be replaced by a privately developed business park under a proposal endorsed Monday by Milwaukee County officials.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo