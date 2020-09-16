State awards $36M in grants for infrastructure projects

Wisconsin officials awarded $36.3 million in grants on Wednesday to support 42 infrastructure and building projects throughout the state.

The awards were part of the state’s Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities program and will go toward $109 million worth of projects, mostly in small municipalities.

“This funding is not only critical to public safety, but to improving Wisconsin communities across our state where folks enjoy living, working, learning, and recreating,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “These 42 projects will benefit Wisconsinites from Antigo to Whitehall and will bolster our communities.”

The grants will go toward a variety of local infrastructure projects, including stormwater, sanitary-sewer, street and sidewalk and blight-elimination projects. The state’s Department of Administration oversees the program, which is open to municipalities that don’t receive block grant directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program provided $1 million worth of grants to 25 of the 42 municipalities that were seeking money. The largest project to win a grant was a $3.8 million job in the Green Lake County city of Berlin. Most of the grants — 31 of 42 — supported projects worth less than $2 million.

“Investing in core infrastructure services ensures Wisconsinites can remain proud of the communities in which they live, work and raise families, as well as maintain a positive and healthy quality of life,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in a statement.