Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / CBG database provides municipalities with means of learning if low bidders are responsible

CBG database provides municipalities with means of learning if low bidders are responsible

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 18, 2020 2:40 pm

Wisconsin municipalities may soon begin using a database developed by a construction trade group to learn if a low bidder is truly a responsible one.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo