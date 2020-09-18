Reich joins H.J. Martin marketing department; Liebergen joins flooring division

Abby Reich and Mason Liebergen have recently begun new roles at H.J. Martin and Son.

Reich will work in the company’s marketing department as a marketing coordinator. In that position, she will assist with H.J. Martin and Son marketing projects and help meet the growing needs for the marketing agency, Martin Communications, which services businesses throughout Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

Before coming to H.J. Martin and Son, Reich served as a wedding and special events intern at the Paine Art Center and Gardens.

Reich is a recent graduate of UW-Oshkosh with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Communication Studies.

Liebergen is joining the expanding Residential Flooring division after previously working as a residential flooring installer with H.J. Martin and Son for four years. The duties of his new position include measuring and estimating for apartments and new construction homes.

Liebergen attended UW-Milwaukee for two years and graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School in 2007.