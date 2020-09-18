Ron Becher, president of JP Cullen, dies

Ron Becher, president of the large general contractor JP Cullen, has died, the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee reported on Friday.

Becher in 2013 became the first person outside the Cullen family to be named president of the company, which was founded in 1892 in Janesville. He joined the company in the early 2000s after working for nearly two decades for General Motors. His initial responsibility at JP Cullen was to run the company’s industrial division, which became the fastest-growing division in the company. By 2007, he was overseeing the company’s Janesville operations.

Outside his work for the general contractor, he served on the AGC of Greater Milwaukee’s board of directors from 2010 to 2014 and as its board president in 2013. In announcing his death, the AGC of Greater Milwaukee said, “Ron provided stalwart leadership and a sincere commitment to excellence.”

Becher grew up in Marshfield and obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. An obituary posted online by Schneider Funeral Directors in Janesville lists the cause of death as complications from leukemia. He died on Aug. 20 at the age of 60.