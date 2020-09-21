Faith Technologies partners with PACCAR, Schneider Electric to support electric vehicle charging

Faith Technologies is collaborating with PACCAR and Schneider Electric to provide a charging infrastructure package solution for customers that purchase battery electric Kenworth and Peterbilt heavy and medium duty trucks in the United States and Canada.

Faith Technologies was selected as PACCAR’s recommended charging installer for Kenworth and Peterbilt customers and dealers.

By leveraging their respective strengths in microgrid technology, Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric will help PACCAR deliver power system solutions that benefit their customers and the environment. These scalable and repeatable charging solutions can be implemented by organizations and individuals in need of clean, reliable power to support their electric vehicle needs.

Kenworth and Peterbilt customers will be able to order electric chargers from PACCAR Parts. PACCAR Financial will provide flexible financing options for infrastructure and charging systems. PacLease will bundle the cost of charging systems within full service lease offerings to customers. The partnership will help customers navigate the numerous financial incentives available from a variety of government agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Faith Technologies will facilitate the integration between Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, the charger hardware and the network software for seamless installation. They will perform site assessment, energy modeling and engineering to meet unique customer requirements and provide turnkey solutions for installation.