Faith enters deal to provide chargers for electric trucks

Faith Technologies, of Menasha, has reached a deal to install charging stations for electric-powered trucks made by Peterbuilt and Kenworth for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

As part of the partnership, Faith would support sales of new battery-electric trucks by equipping customers with chargers. Kenworth and Peterbuilt, which are under the parent company PACCAR, have each introduced a pair of electric-powered trucks amid some states’ attempts to phase out gas-powered vehicles.

Wade Leipold, vice president of solutions for Faith Technologies, said medium- and heavy-duty trucks of the sort Faith will be servicing may soon become commonplace as more and more people buy trucks that emit no greenhouse gasses.

“With no doubt, there’s continued enthusiasm about the electric vehicle movement,” he said.

Faith’s agreement with the truck makers calls for making sure customers who purchase electric vehicles, and the dealers that sell them, can recharge them. To that end, Faith will conduct assessments of customers’ power use and recommend options for installing charging stations. It might, for instance, call for plugging chargers into existing power grids, installing so-called micro-grids to help control utility fees, or adding batteries that can speed up charging times for electric trucks, Leipold said. Faith plans to use battery and electrical equipment from Schneider Electric.

Although electric and hybrid cars have been for sale for years, battery-electric trucks are fairly new. At the moment, Leipold said, electric trucks are likely best for drivers who travel short routes and return to recharge daily. Electric trucks may also have their place on construction sites, Leipold said, because they can both haul equipment and provide battery power for tools.

But advances in battery technology may eventually help electric trucks replace long-haul semis.

Some public officials are betting that will happen. Earlier this year, California state officials passed a rule requiring at least 40% of tractor-trailers sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2040. The rules are stricter for delivery trucks and vans; the state is requiring 75% of those vehicles to be zero emission by 2035. Leipold said he expects other states and cities to follow California’s lead.