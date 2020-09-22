Milwaukee’s Uihlein Wilson – Ramlow/Stein Architects is now known as Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors

A longtime Milwaukee architectural firm is unveiling a new name that reflects changes in its ownership and direction.

Uihlein Wilson – Ramlow/Stein Architects is now known as Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors.

The change comes three years after Scott Ramlow and Nat Stein, both longtime partners at the firm, took full ownership from David Uihlein and Del Wilson.

Uihlein and Wilson retired in 2017, 32 years after launching the firm under the name Uihlein Wilson Architects.

Also, the firm, 322 E. Michigan St., Milwaukee, has launched a new website at ramlowstein.com.

Ramlow/Stein will maintain its focus on serving architectural markets that include higher and primary education, historic preservation, housing, sports and hospitality facilities, workplace, retail and religious buildings.

The firm’s new brand puts an emphasis on its interior design services, led by Tara Christian, which have grown into an important offering.

Ramlow/Stein has 20 design professionals on its staff.

Its portfolio includes Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall, which opened in 2019 at 1001 N. Milwaukee St.; Bader Philanthropies’ offices, which opened in 2018 at 3300 N. King Drive; and Old Main Veterans Apartments, under construction at the historic Soldiers Home on the grounds of the Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.