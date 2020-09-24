Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Granite Hills Hospital

BUILDING BLOCKS: Granite Hills Hospital

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires September 24, 2020 2:51 pm

The Granite Hills Hospital will be a behavioral-health hospital with 24-bed units, including three 24-bed adult units, an adolescent unit and an older-adult unit and intensive day programs and outpatient care. When up and running, the hospital will employ between 250 and 300 people.

Tagged with:

About Bridgetower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo