Truck backs into workers on Racine jobsite, killing one (UPDATE)

A cement truck backed over two construction workers on a Racine jobsite Thursday, killing one and injuring the other.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, a cement truck crashed into two construction workers at a site at State Highway 11 and Ohio Street in Racine. The crash killed one worker and left another critically injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has not identified the parties involved in the crash, pending notification of their families.

The agency said in a news release that a 28-year-old from Kenosha was driving the cement truck that backed into the workers. The state patrol said a 39-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls was killed in the crash.

A news release did not provide any information about a man injured in the incident, although Sgt. John Wolfe, of the state patrol, said he was a state employee. The driver of the vehicle and the woman killed were each employed by contractors on a project to rebuild Highway 11.

“Right now it just looks like a tragic accident to be honest, but I don’t know what the investigation is going to find out,” Wolfe said.

The crash took place in a westbound lane of Highway 11 that’s closed to traffic during construction, Wolfe said.

Crews began work on the Racine County project in late March. The job calls for resurfacing Highway 11 from its intersection with Highway 31 in Sturtevant, east to Kentucky Avenue in Racine.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.