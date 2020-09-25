Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / WisDOT awards $19.7M Brown Co. highway job to Hoffman

WisDOT awards $19.7M Brown Co. highway job to Hoffman

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 25, 2020 1:46 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded a $19.7 million contract for a highway project in Brown County to Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo