Records: Failed UW president search costs about $216,000

Records: Failed UW president search costs about $216,000

By: Associated Press September 29, 2020 10:19 am

A failed search for a person to lead the University of Wisconsin System has cost taxpayers about $216,000, a cost unlikely to be recouped because of contract language with the company hired to help find the next president.

