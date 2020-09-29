VJS names Kawczynski as a partner, director of architecture

VJS Construction Services has expanded its leadership team and Board of Directors, naming Katie Kawczynski as a partner and Director of Architecture, representing the fifth non-family member to be named as a partner.

As a licensed architect, Kawczynski holds NCARB certification and leads the team for VJS’ design-build services. To create a more integrated approach and better meet its clients’ needs, VJS Construction Services began offering in-house design-build services in 2014. Her strategic and forward-thinking has played an integral role in VJS’ accelerated growth during the past five years. She will augment the firm’s current leadership to increase market share, expand geographically and lead strategic initiatives.

As an architect for 13 years, she has spent the last six years of her career dedicated to helping VJS grow and expand strategically by creating innovative solutions for clients.

Kawczynski, who won a Daily Reporter Women in Construction award this year, is a member of the American Institute of Architects, National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, and American Society of Interior Designers.