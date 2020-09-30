Eaton Corp. plans $24 million expansion of its Waukesha operations while closing two nearby sites

Tom Daykin

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Eaton Corp. is moving forward with a $24 million expansion of its Waukesha operations as part of a plan that also calls for closing two nearby sites.

Eaton will add on to its power-systems-division site, at 2300 Badger Drive, the company has announced. That work is to begin this fall.

The company also will close and sell its division operations at 1900 E. North St., Waukesha, and 1045 Hickory St., Pewaukee. Those will be consolidated at the Badger Drive site.

Around 30 positions will be cut. Those employees may receive a severance package or apply for other positions at Eaton.

Eaton has also said it is hiring for positions at its Milwaukee-area sites.

Eaton will continue to operate its other Waukesha operation at 1319 Lincoln Ave., said Jackie Pride, communications manager for the power-systems division.

The 233,000-square-foot addition at Badger Drive will be completed in the fall of 2021, Pride said. That operation will have about 660 employees once the project is finished, she said.

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton makes electrical-power regulators and transformers in Waukesha. The consolidation and addition will increase production, make the plant more efficient and reduce costs, according to a company statement. Eaton has made other job cuts at its Waukesha County operations in recent years, including a reduction of 52 jobs in 2018.

In 2015, the company said it would eliminate 83 jobs in Pewaukee.

Those layoffs were among 256 job cuts at Wisconsin plants Eaton had announced since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. agreed in 2011 to provide as much as $1 million in state tax credits to Eaton if the company spent $13.5 million on a new Menomonee Falls office and factory.

Eaton also was required to retain 154 jobs and create another 24 positions at its industrial-controls site, at W126-N7250 Flint Drive, to receive the maximum amount of state tax credits.

That operation moved to Menomonee Falls from 4201 N. 27th St., in Milwaukee’s central city. That was financed in part with $3 million from the village.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.