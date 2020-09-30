Lowe joins The VanderBloemen Group in new Fond du Lac office

Todd Lowe has assumed the role of Financial Guide for The VanderBloemen Group.

His primary office will be located in a new location the firm is opening at 505 E. Division St. in Fond du Lac. The new location will also be a home for the accounting and business advisory services offered by the firm.

Lowe will be guiding the financial interests of the firm’s clients in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and Dodge counties. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He is a licensed financial advisor with a Series 7 and 66, as well as for Life and Health Insurance.

A Marine Corps Veteran, Lowe is a native of east-central Wisconsin, where he spent 21 years working for the Department of Corrections. Most recently, Lowe has operated as a financial advisor for the past five years at Edward Jones with an office in Mayville.