M Squared Engineering, LLC (M2), a civil engineering firm based in Cedarburg, has marked its 17th year in business.

As a full-service civil engineering firm, M2 provides services to both the public and private sectors. Moving forward into its 17th year, M2 has expanded its staff and will be moving into a new location at N19 W6719 Commerce Court, Cedarburg, with an expected move-in date of Nov. 1.