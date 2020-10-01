Construction worker injured in Mount Pleasant crash

A construction worker was injured Wednesday when a driver changed lanes into a jobsite near Highway 31 and Braun Road in Mount Pleasant.

Sgt. Dale Swart of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said authorities were called to the scene at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday after a driver moved into the right lane of a roadway and struck a construction worker operating a walk-behind concrete saw.

Swart said a Racine County Highway Department truck was blocking the right lane of traffic. A vehicle changed lanes to avoid the truck and merged into the right lane in front of the vehicle, hitting the worker. The worker was likely employed by a subcontractor, not Racine County, Swart said.

The collision caused a piece of the concrete saw to break off, striking the man in the arm, Swart said. First responders initially feared the man would lose his arm. But he was airlifted to Froedert Hospital in Wauwautosa, and Swart later learned that doctors were able to avoid amputating, he said.

Swart said a woman driving the vehicle was cited in the incident. A number of agencies responded to the crash, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.