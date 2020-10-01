Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Milwaukee County budget to cut capital spending by $11.4M after COVID-19 outbreak

Milwaukee County budget to cut capital spending by $11.4M after COVID-19 outbreak

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 1, 2020 2:54 pm

Amid the fiscal strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered a capital budget Thursday that calls for spending more than $11 million less on construction projects next year than in 2020, even as a backlog of projects looms.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo