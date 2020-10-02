Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Pandemic putting squeeze on regional malls

Pandemic putting squeeze on regional malls

By: USA Today Network October 2, 2020 12:06 pm

Changes in how we shop — along with the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects — will mean a lot fewer malls be operating throughout the country over the next few years.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo