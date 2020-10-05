Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Feds seek help in identifying Kenosha arson suspects

Feds seek help in identifying Kenosha arson suspects

By: Associated Press October 5, 2020 8:41 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal authorities announced Friday they are offering rewards up to $5,000 to people who can help identify suspects who set businesses and vehicles on fire last month in Kenosha after a police shooting led to several nights of unrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released videos and pictures of so-called persons of interest in arson cases that took place after Jacob Blake was shot on Aug. 23.

“Arson is a very serious and violent crime as it is a danger to the whole community and federal convictions may result in a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of twenty years in prison,” said ATF agent Kristen de Tineo.

The protests erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo