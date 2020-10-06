Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Lawsuit accuses Faith Technologies of offering ‘abusive’ retirement plan

Lawsuit accuses Faith Technologies of offering ‘abusive’ retirement plan

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 6, 2020 3:27 pm

A would-be class-action lawsuit accuses Faith Technologies of Menasha of violating its fiduciary duty to employees by offering a retirement plan that charges exorbitant fees and consistently under-performs the market.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo