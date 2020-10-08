Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Ion filter projects to help slow spread of virus at schools

Ion filter projects to help slow spread of virus at schools

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 8, 2020 2:12 pm

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the Elmbrook School District in suburban Milwaukee is outfitting all of its buildings with ion air filters as a way to inhibit the spread of the virus indoors.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo