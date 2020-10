Immel Construction’s Raymaker elected to Board of Directors for New Community Shelter

Immel Construction’s Shane Raymaker has been accepted on to the Board of Directors for the New Community Shelter in Green Bay.

The New Community Shelter’s mission is to address homelessness and hopelessness through education, counseling, resources and in-house services.

Raymaker joined Immel’s Business Development Office in April. He has more than 15 years of experience collaborating and communicating with clients about their needs and has a background in industrial and manufacturing.