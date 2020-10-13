Wangard Partners names new president, board of directors

Wangard Partners Inc. has announced the implementation of a long-term succession plan, which includes emerging leaders who will take on key, new roles in the company, as well as the creation of a new Board of Directors.

Matt Moroney will serve as president and chief operating officer, while Burton Metz will expand his role to serve as president of Investments and Acquisitions.

Wangard Partners also announced the formation of a Board of Directors to help guide the company’s future, which is a direct result of the natural evolution of the leadership team. In addition to continuing to serve as CEO, Stu Wangard will be chairman of the Board of Directors, which will also include Matt Moroney, Burton Metz and Kyle Dieringer.