Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

By: Associated Press October 15, 2020 1:25 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September, below the national rate but 2 points higher than a year ago as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Wisconsin’s jobless rate for September was below the 7.9% national rate. Wisconsin added 13,700 private-sector jobs in September, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

Although the drop in unemployment rate is good news, Wisconsin remains down 178,400 private-sector jobs compared with a year ago.

