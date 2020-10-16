Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / 40 years after Ice Age Trail became a national scenic trail, it still isn’t complete. Will it ever be?

40 years after Ice Age Trail became a national scenic trail, it still isn’t complete. Will it ever be?

By: USA Today Network October 16, 2020 12:38 pm

For more than 60 years, the Milwaukee attorney and conservationist Ray Zillmer dreamed of having a national park in his city’s backyard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo