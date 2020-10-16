Quantcast
Fast Company honors COVID care units designed by HGA, Boldt

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 16, 2020 1:52 pm

The national publisher Fast Company has recognized the prefabricated intensive-care units built by Appleton's Boldt Co. and designed by HGA Architects as an innovative way to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

