Selzer-Ornst buys real-estate firm, consultant

The Milwaukee contractor Selzer-Ornst Construction Co. announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Wisconsin Redevelopment, a real-estate firm and consultant.

Wisconsin Redevelopment, which was founded by a developer and a professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, specializes in renovating historic properties, tax-credit redevelopment and mixed-use projects. The firm has also served as a consultant on various projects throughout the state.

Its portfolio includes the $5.2 million rehabilitation of the vacant Manitowoc Place Apartments, an 8-story building in the city’s downtown, and the $8.4 million Beaver Dam Historic Lofts project, which converted a former mill into an apartment complex. The firm also helped develop the $6.1 million Mitchell Street Lofts in Milwaukee, which the company and two former MSOE students had adapted from an idea for a class project.

Selzer-Ornst in a news release said the acquisition would allow the contractor to offer its clients a range of development services in addition to its existing work.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We couldn’t be more excited to acquire ownership in Wisconsin Redevelopment,” said Matthew Tadisch, Selzer-Ornst owner, in a statement. “This acquisition enables us to offer our clients predevelopment and development services, including but not limited to, land acquisition, facility consultation and real-estate consultation. Their long tradition of expertise and service excellence will only further enhance our client experience through the life cycle of their projects.”

Wisconsin Redevelopment was founded in 2002 by Todd Hutchinson, an architect and real estate broker, and Robert Lemke, an architect and associate professor at MSOE.

“As one of the founding partners of Wisconsin Redevelopment from nearly 20 years ago, I am very excited and reinvigorated by the possibilities that Selzer-Ornst’s experience and resources bring to the partnership,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

Wisconsin Redevelopment is Selzer-Ornst’s second acquisition this year. In January, Selzer-Ornst announced it had acquired ABCO Building Company, a union general contractor that had operated in the Milwaukee area for nearly 50 years and specialized in industrial, commercial and health care construction. ABCO in a statement said the acquisition came as the firm was considering its long-term succession plan. Selzer-Ornst absorbed ABCO as part of the deal.