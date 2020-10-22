Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / 'BETTER SUITED FOR DEMONSTRATION': State budget office memo casts doubt on Foxconn project

‘BETTER SUITED FOR DEMONSTRATION’: State budget office memo casts doubt on Foxconn project

By: USA Today Network October 22, 2020 2:55 pm

Ricardo Torres Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Days before the state declined to give the Foxconn Technology Group tax credits for work done in 2019, officials wrote that the company’s Mount Pleasant factory "may be better suited for demonstration purposes rather than as a viable commercial glass fabrication facility." The memo casting doubt on the project states the Foxconn factory ...

