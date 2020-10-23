Werner Electric hires Mauermann as vice president of operations

Werner Electric Supply has hired Fred Mauermann as vice president of operations at its headquarters in Appleton.

In his new role, Mauermann is responsible for strategic leadership, providing an exceptional customer experience, and facilitating tactical logistics and operational direction across the organization.

Mauermann has 20 years of supply chain leadership and operations experience. He previously held positions at GE Healthcare, General Electric Co., Oshkosh Truck and Georgia Pacific.

Mauermann has an MBA from the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, also from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, Lean Continuous Improvement Instructor and a graduate of General Electric’s Operations Management Leadership Program.