Gilbane to start construction on HARIBO campus

HARIBO of America has announced that it will begin construction later this year on its gummi production campus in Pleasant Prairie.

The Pleasant Prairie production facility will be HARIBO’s first in North America.

Gilbane Building Co. has been selected as the general contractor with construction starting as soon as possible on the 136.8-acre facility, according to a news release from HARIBO.

“Kenosha County is pleased to be the future home of HARIBO’s production facility,” said Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County executive. “A company like HARIBO, with its manufacturing legacy and engagement as an outstanding corporate citizen, is already an important part of our community. Kenosha County looks forward to becoming an integral part of the next chapter in HARIBO’s story.”