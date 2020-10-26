CornerStone One acquires HVAC contractor W.H. Jacklin Inc.

Brookfield-based CornerStone One has expanded its commercial portfolio to include HVAC operations with the acquisition of W.H. Jacklin Inc., Milwaukee.

CornerStone One President Steve Adkins announced the purchase of the 72-year-old company, which adds full-service HVAC to the list of CornerStone One commercial services that includes plumbing design, build and installation, site utilities, earthwork and building system maintenance. CornerStone One also performs pre-fabrication of plumbing systems, which are designed and assembled in the firm’s 25,000-square-foot facility in Brookfield.

The CornerStone One HVAC division offers full-service design, build, installation and maintenance for HVAC systems for commercial building, factories, office buildings and multi-tenant residential facilities.

Brian Jacklin, who was vice president at W.H. Jacklin, will head up the CornerStone One HVAC division.

CornerStone One is actively seeking project managers, field operators and engineers with heating, ventilation and air conditioning experience to join its new HVAC team and the more than 120 professionals the company currently employs.