Werner Electric promotes Kocha to vice president

Werner Electric Supply has promoted Bill Kocha to vice president of accounting and financial planning and analysis at its headquarters in Appleton.

Prior to his promotion, Kocha held positions at Werner Electric Supply as a controller and the director of finance. In his new role, Kocha will lead the finance organization and its strategic development of people, process and policies. He will also provide cross-functional leadership and financial guidance to the executive management team and instill a business partner mentality across the finance organization.

Kocha is a certified public accountant and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.